How ugly public spaces could work to reassure people

I once saw the newly-built head office of a fellowship of patriots. They had worked hard to make it look hideous . The brief to the architect must have been “Make it modern but Indian, and atheistic". The result is an irregular thing whose ground floor has large rectangular glass windows, and the floor above has contiguous arches like the gums of a toothpaste model. There are slim pillars here and there. As the building is not colonial or Hindu or Islamic, or beautiful in other ways, it is familiar to most Indians who pass by as a place that is contemporary. Much thought goes into the ugliness of our great republic.