How we can rebuild trust in global leadership
SummaryGlobal leadership was absent during the covid-19 crisis and multilateral cooperation is declining, hindering progress towards the Sustainable Development Goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 and worsening climate disasters.
Global leadership was woefully absent in the wake of the covid-19 crisis, which left no country unscathed. In 2021, I noted that the shape and pace of the post-pandemic economic recovery largely depended on multilateral cooperation. That remains true today, as the global economy, which has yet to bounce back fully from the pandemic, faces a new source of risk: proliferating geopolitical conflicts. Over the last two years, the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas war, and seven military coups in Sub-Saharan Africa have increased fragility and have displaced huge numbers of people.