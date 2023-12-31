How we can rebuild trust in global leadership

Finally, it has become clear that the impact of climate change on agriculture will worsen global inequalities. In the first half of 2022, we witnessed one of the largest shocks to global food markets in decades, partly owing to poor harvests resulting from extreme weather events. Around 80% of those most at risk of climate-related crop failures and hunger are in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and South-east Asia, where farming families tend to be poor and vulnerable. A severe drought, whether caused by global warming or an El Niño weather pattern, could drive millions more into penury, even in relatively high-income countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam.