How we could yet salvage our vaccination programme

In the early part of the pandemic, the focus was on educating the masses on new behaviours they needed to adopt to protect themselves from the virus. These campaigns did not focus on the possible consequences of infection. It was largely the second wave that brought the tragic impact of the pandemic to the doorsteps of most middle- and upper middle-class families in India. Many people in this segment lost a dear one to covid, or know someone who did. Everyone has at least one sad story to tell about how helpless and scared they felt in the past few weeks. Such personal experiences could make people relive their fears of the pandemic. As Mother Teresa famously said, “If I look at the mass, I will never act; if I look at one, I will." This non-rational arithmetic of compassion could well be used to guide future vaccination strategies.