The driveway along the house had tables with tea-time treats so symmetrically straight-lined that they seemed as if they were pieces on a minimalist chessboard. Perfect squares of “Grandma’s carrot cake" were alongside miniature croque monsieur and dainty tomato tartlets. In the garden, there was a pristine white table cloth with perfectly paired bottles of white and red wine. The house had so many arrangements of white lilies and rajnigandha that it was possible to believe these grew organically indoors. The invitation from the family had offered more than a hint that this would not be a conventional memorial. “To bid farewell… her way" were its opening lines. Indeed, the only suggestion that someone had died was the dining table where triumphal arches of rajanigandha stood, besides some photographs taken from the walls of the house. Her daughter said the family was guided by what her mother would have wanted: “She loved flowers, she loved people. This house was also part of her identity." While aunty Indu had visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the shrine of a Sufi saint near Gulmarg annually for much of her adult life, she was not keen on pundits and rituals.

This memorial was much more unabashedly about celebrating a life well lived than others like it, but such informality is part of a trend that’s becoming more widespread in metropolitan India, replacing or supplementing more traditional chauthas and bhogs, beautiful in their own way. A decade or so ago, Oona, the daughter of a close friend of mine who had died from cancer, scarcely in her twenties then, decreed that everyone attending her mother’s chautha wear bright colours. My friend had worked in a garments firm and loved colourful clothing. The request made complete sense. After plenty of tears and sadness at the cremation at Banganga crematorium in Mumbai of a close friend of my mother’s some years ago, her irreverent middle daughter led us into a rousing chant of the African American spiritual When the Saints Go Marchin’ In.

Renowned therapist Julia Samuel, author of the book Grief Works, recommends a kind of memory box where one stores letters and other keepsakes of the person who has died as a kind of toolkit to return to time and again. This is one way of dealing with the intermittent waves of sadness that follow the loss of a loved one. By extension, what better way to remember them than with a farewell filled with similar happy montages?

Even in India, a deeply religious country where more than two-thirds of people say they visit a place of worship monthly and 60% say they pray daily, according to a Pew survey in 2020, a small minority are breaking with age-old conventions in commemorating the passing of loved ones. By contrast, in the UK, where most of the population is not religious, people are dispensing with asking priests to officiate altogether and instead enlisting professional celebrants for funerals and weddings.

A similar migration is unthinkable in India. Even so, as the rituals of yesteryear seem out of step with how we live today, many are rethinking how we commemorate the dead. American writer Susan Sontag famously wrote that “Illness is the night-side of life… Everyone holds dual citizenship, in the kingdom of the well and in the kingdom of the sick." The corollary is that even when grieving, laughter and happy memories naturally coexist with sad ones.

Last month, crafts doyenne Laila Tyabji posted a eulogy on Facebook to her eldest brother Hindal, who had suddenly died just hours after a family celebration, that was a beautiful meditation on what younger siblings owe their older brothers and sisters. Her Facebook post recounted how Hindal had responded decades earlier to a friend of her mother’s insisting that Tyabji not walk alone as a teenager to the club library, warning that she could be molested. “Hindal snorted with laughter. ‘What nonsense,’ he said. ‘If anyone tries anything, she just has to knee him in the balls.’ Mild-mannered, he was also practical, funny, and full of sense." An unconventional aunt in Kottayam had a disagreement this month with the local priest about whether part of a cousin’s ashes could be interred in the church cemetery where the cousin’s parents were buried. The priest’s initial response was ‘no’ for reasons too convoluted to go into. Better sense prevailed when higher authorities in the church weighed in, but my aunt Raffia has just added a rider to her will that she be cremated and her ashes buried on her rambling botanical garden of a property instead of in the church cemetery.

My aunt and I were speaking on 31 January, just before my elder brother and I set out for my parents’ grave; Tuesday would have been my mother’s 90th birthday. An agnostic for as long as I can remember, I am reverential about the Chinese practice of tomb sweeping. I was soon scrubbing the black marble gravestone till the epitaph shone in the dappled sunlight. My brothers and I had picked our tribute from a quote in her writing desk often attributed to Rudyard Kipling: “God could not be everywhere so he made mothers." It always makes me smile that my witty, indomitable mother had, in a sense, chosen this epitaph herself.

Rahul Jacob is a Mint columnist and a former Financial Times foreign correspondent.