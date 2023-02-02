How we mourn the departed isn’t how it always was

The driveway along the house had tables with tea-time treats so symmetrically straight-lined that they seemed as if they were pieces on a minimalist chessboard. Perfect squares of “Grandma’s carrot cake" were alongside miniature croque monsieur and dainty tomato tartlets. In the garden, there was a pristine white table cloth with perfectly paired bottles of white and red wine. The house had so many arrangements of white lilies and rajnigandha that it was possible to believe these grew organically indoors. The invitation from the family had offered more than a hint that this would not be a conventional memorial. “To bid farewell… her way" were its opening lines. Indeed, the only suggestion that someone had died was the dining table where triumphal arches of rajanigandha stood, besides some photographs taken from the walls of the house. Her daughter said the family was guided by what her mother would have wanted: “She loved flowers, she loved people. This house was also part of her identity." While aunty Indu had visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the shrine of a Sufi saint near Gulmarg annually for much of her adult life, she was not keen on pundits and rituals.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}