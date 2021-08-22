How we’re beneficiaries of a suspension of human rights

Days after 11 September 2001, Levy and Scott-Clark write, Pervez Musharraf, who was the president of Pakistan then, wrote down his thoughts in a classified document. We think classified documents must contain complex stuff we cannot think up, but most of them are simple, like this: ‘“The US will go to war over al Qaeda at some point, and the Taliban will become casualties for shielding them… Then, Pakistan will have to choose. And if Pakistan chooses Taliban, while this decision will be popular, it will also be disastrous. Let us consider: 1. Taliban are mostly beyond ISI influence. 2. …The task is capturing their attention and maintaining influence over the US. But also reaching out to India."