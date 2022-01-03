How we should equip ourselves to thrive under high uncertainty

First, one has to be open to many different ideas, even unconventional ones. Conceptual clarity has to be supplemented with contextual understanding. For subordinates, workers and colleagues to come forward with ideas, we could do many things. But one that stayed with me was what Jim Collins wrote about great leaders. They looked through the window to the outside world when they had to attribute success and looked at the mirror when they had to attribute failure. The most glorious example of this was a letter that Dwight Eisenhower wrote and did not have to release. As America’s top military commander during World War II (about a decade before he was elected president), he had prepared a statement to share with the US public if the landing of Allied forces at Normandy beach in France had failed. In it, he had praised the valour of soldiers and leadership of commanders, and also taken full responsibility for the failure of the mission.