How we survive bores and others probably survive us
In the film Banshees of Inisherin, a musician stops talking to his friend because he finds the friend a bore. Inisherin is a fictional but highly probable Irish hamlet on a desolate island inhabited by less than 50 people. Choice of human companionship here is narrow; the musician’s friend is a good man, who is famous in the village for his niceness, yet the musician is unable to endure another day of banter with him.