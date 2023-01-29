How we survive bores and others probably survive us

It is much easier to speak to a thousand people than to one person. A three-person conversation, too, is much simpler because you can stop talking any time and the conversation could still go on, and if there is silence, you do not have to take responsibility for it, and you can be amusing and perform for the world, even though the world is not present, just two of its emissaries. On the other hand, the one-on-one expects both parties to be interesting, a quality that most people in the world do not possess or possess only in a certain context.