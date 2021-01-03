How World War II sentiments fed Brexit mania

In truth, the U.S., Britain and the Soviet Union waged war with very different objectives, and emerged in much different conditions. The U.S. was an indisputable victor, and the only one to emerge from the war in a vastly strengthened economic condition. Russia suffered unspeakable human losses — 27 million dead, against fewer than half a million each for the U.S. and Britain — but the capture of Berlin enabled the Communist leadership to claim its only unequivocal national success between 1917 and its collapse in 1991 (with the possible exception of the 1957 launch of the Sputnik satellite).