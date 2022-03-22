How you can deal with the founder post acquisition

This approach is not practical when the acquisition is strategic, that is, the target has specific assets that the acquirer intends to integrate into its own business, such as clients, capabilities, access to markets, patents, or even physical assets. In such cases, the second strategy becomes relevant: build a succession plan from the founder to a professional leader as an integral part of the acquisition agreement. The founder earns a substantial part of the transaction value only after she delivers on an agreed succession plan to a professional approved by the acquirer.