Opinion | Humane social choices are also the wisest ones for our economy

The pandemic has sharpened discrimination, intensified exclusion, and amplified the bad in us. It has also magnified selflessness and generated heroism, insufficient though it is in the face of our systemic ineptitude and structural moral failings. But if we care to look, it has clarified that the morally worthy choices on the organizing principles of our society are also the most economically wise. Sound social security, strong labour laws, and universal access to good-quality public healthcare and education will create an economy that could absorb almost any shock, because it will build resilience at the level of the individual and the collective around her. People won’t have to flee to imagined sanctuaries. Wherever they are, will be their sanctuary. It will also be a just, humane, and good society.