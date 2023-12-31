Humanity's progress may be in peril as climate change sweeps in

In the US, a half-century of wage and income stagnation for the working class has been accompanied by a slow reversal of progress against mortality. Although Americans with a college education continue to enjoy reduced mortality, those without it have been losing years of life since 2010. In our 2020 book, Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism, Anne Case and I document the increase in mortality among men and women without a college degree from suicides, alcoholic liver disease, and, most importantly, drug overdoses. Looking ahead, it is hard to see a reversal of these trends without improvement in the lives of working-class Americans. Beyond that, the rate of reduction in mortality from cardiovascular disease, which has driven much of the increase in life expectancy in the rich world since 1970, has slowed in many countries and reversed among Americans without a college degree.