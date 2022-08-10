Humility can help close a big gap in strategic decisions

An inability to effectively understand and influence human behaviour is the biggest lacuna in business and policy decisions. Many persuasion professionals refuse to acknowledge this bare fact. Instead, they organize award functions on the beaches of Cannes and Goa every year to celebrate their false belief that they are doing a great job of understanding humans and persuading us to shift our behaviour. The popularly held belief that all we need to know about human behaviour has already been discovered should be demolished. Instead, it would be best if an awareness of ignorance prevails among those working in the field of human behaviour. As Professor Stuart Firestein of Columbia University reminds us in his book Ignorance: How it Drives Science, ignorance and not knowledge is the true engine of science.