Hurry, lift-off’s at 9. Or maybe at 9:01

Well, the hands of the clock above his head will move as he expects. So when it changes to 9:01, he naturally expects that the Titan’s minute hand will have shifted to show 9:01 as well. But remember that the Titan is moving away from him at the speed of light. So what happens to its image of that shift to 9:01? It starts out from Parvathy’s wrist at 9:01 on both timepieces, travelling towards Washique at the speed of light. But at that instant, Parvathy is an entire light-minute, or 18,000,000 km, away—because the speed of light is 300,000km/second. So the image will take another minute to reach Washique. That is, Washique sees Parvathy’s wristwatch change to 9:01 when the clock above his head shows 9:02. Similarly, he will see 9:02 on her Titan at 9:04 on the tower.

