Hybrid work is the future but we’re not quite ready yet

If hybrid work is ever going to become a reality, we will need to fundamentally rethink meetings. We need to design our workspaces presuming that every meeting will have some people in the same physical space, while others will be dialling in. We need to make sure our platforms are redesigned so that everyone at the meeting—those present in the room as well as those attending it remotely—can interact with everyone else. We need a format so that if anyone is drawing on a whiteboard, everyone else (including those calling in) can see what they are doing and add their own two bits to the drawing. If we do not, we will end up making those who are participating remotely feel like they are second-class attendees who will be denied the benefits afforded to those who have managed to physically make it to office. To ensure wider participation, we’ll not only have to change the technologies we use, we will also need a new etiquette for meetings.

