Hydrogen is one of the most abundant gases, estimated to make up 75% of the universe’s mass. It can help the world slash greenhouse gas emissions, since it doesn’t produce any carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions when it’s burnt for energy. Yet its use has been limited thus far. That’s set to change in the UK over the next couple of years. Under proposed plans drawn up by National Gas, which owns and operates the UK’s 7,630km natural gas transmission network, between 2% and 5% of the fuel running through its pipelines could be hydrogen by 2025. The plans have not yet been approved by the government. But other countries, including Norway, are also exploring hydrogen blending. Considering 77% of Britain’s gas imports come from Norway, it’ll need to be ready to receive blended gas.

The idea is being sold as a step toward decarbonizing natural gas (which is mostly methane with other hydrocarbons), which still heats 78% of homes in the UK. But don’t mistake this as a way of cutting emissions significantly. Even taking the hydrogen share up to 20% would only result in a 7% reduction in carbon emissions, at best. The savings of a 2%-5% hydrogen blend would be tiny. Think of blending as a small part of the UK’s plan to build a “hydrogen backbone": a reinvention of the country’s gas network for a net-zero age. But it’ll need to prioritize what hydrogen should power long-term. It makes more sense to use 100% hydrogen in some areas—like heavy industry—but not in others, such as our homes.

First, an explanation of what a hydrogen backbone might look like. Clean hydrogen could power hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy industry, shipping and aviation. Hydrogen can be stored for long without losing energy so it could also improve resilience of the power grid as a backup fuel when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow. The UK’s hydrogen backbone would repurpose up to 2,000km of pipelines to transport clean hydrogen to industrial clusters. Hydrogen comes in a variety of colours depending on how it’s produced: green is from renewable energy, pink from nuclear energy, blue from natural gas with carbon capture. Most of the UK’s hydrogen production right now is grey, produced using natural gas without carbon capture, but there is scope for cleaner stuff.

For instance, the UK spent £215 million in 2022 turning off wind farms during times of low demand or due to system constraints, wasting a lot of energy potential. If production facilities were located next to the farms, the UK could keep that renewable power on and use it to make green hydrogen instead.

A hydrogen backbone is going to take time to develop. Pipes need retrofitting to handle 100% hydrogen, which is more prone to leaks and needs transporting at higher pressures, and long-term storage doesn’t exist yet in the UK. That’s why the National Gas plan makes sense. Blending, as an early use-case, could help boost broader demand for hydrogen and get production up and running. But blending will be limited and temporary—eventually, we’ll have to stop using natural gas altogether.

One area I find worrisome is the discussion around using hydrogen for heating. There are a series of trials currently being set up in the UK to explore feasibility, including a ‘hydrogen neighbourhood’ of 300 homes in Fife, Scotland. A decision is expected from the government in 2026 on whether to use hydrogen for domestic heating in the UK. But the country would do well to abandon the idea, keeping hydrogen for industrial applications and focusing on speeding up the deployment of heat pumps for households.

The reason is simple: Hydrogen is a less economic, more resource-intensive method of heating than alternatives such as heat pumps and solar thermal. A recent study found that using hydrogen for heating could nearly double the cost of heating a home by the end of the decade compared with natural gas. Sure, installing heat pumps is an eye-wateringly expensive undertaking, but so is converting to green hydrogen, which will require every distribution pipe to be refurbished, every gas-burning appliance to be upgraded and rigorous safety checks to be made.

Michael Liebreich, founder of Bloomberg NEF, points out that converting every gas-heated home in the UK to hydrogen would cost £190 billion, and even that is a “hopelessly optimistic" estimate. The actual total could well be twice the price. A mass heat pump conversion would cost about the same—between £182 billion and £302 billion—but it would come with cooling capabilities, much greater efficiency and the added bonus of being deployable right now.

So, by all means, let’s blend, as planned. But let us stay focused on the big picture, too, electrifying heat as fast as possible and building a hydrogen backbone that makes good sense.

