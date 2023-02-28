Hydrogen isn’t ideal for home heating but helpful elsewhere

Hydrogen is one of the most abundant gases, estimated to make up 75% of the universe’s mass. It can help the world slash greenhouse gas emissions, since it doesn’t produce any carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions when it’s burnt for energy. Yet its use has been limited thus far. That’s set to change in the UK over the next couple of years. Under proposed plans drawn up by National Gas, which owns and operates the UK’s 7,630km natural gas transmission network, between 2% and 5% of the fuel running through its pipelines could be hydrogen by 2025. The plans have not yet been approved by the government. But other countries, including Norway, are also exploring hydrogen blending. Considering 77% of Britain’s gas imports come from Norway, it’ll need to be ready to receive blended gas.

