Hyundai has begun taking the advice of a major stakeholder

Under-appreciated in all of this was the company’s own corporate governance changes—closer to what Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corporation had wanted Hyundai to do five years ago as part of its activist campaign. The South Korean firm said last week that it would pay out at least 25% of consolidated net income to shareholders four times a year (instead of two) from the end of the next quarter and will cancel 1% of existing treasury stock. For shareholders, this is more meaningful than big announcements about grand-project spending—an old Hyundai habit; just last week, Hyundai said it was working on a lunar exploration rover—that does not promise returns for years to come, or about futuristic plans that may lift sales eventually.