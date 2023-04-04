It’s time for the world to address dangerous deficits of democracy1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Authoritarianism affects all in a globalized world and so we may need global rules like term limits to ensure accountability
Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, alleging that he is responsible for the forceful removal of Ukrainian children to Russia. This means that the ICC’s 123 member states now have an obligation to arrest Putin if given the chance. It is a groundbreaking development. Although diplomatic engagement with Putin has always been difficult, he has now evolved fully into a ruthless and unbridled tyrant.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×