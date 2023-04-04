It’s time for the world to address dangerous deficits of democracy

How did this happen? We know from political science and economics that answers to big macro questions are often embedded in micro factors, and Ortega’s case is no exception. If you are a political leader, there comes a time when you must decide whether to try to prolong your time in office. And since politics is a nasty game, no matter who you are, there is always a temptation to cross an ethical line—whether by raising money from cronies with the promise of favours, using official agencies to target opponents, or other nefarious means.