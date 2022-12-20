Idea factories differ in how they get tech startup success1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 12:24 AM IST
Entrepreneurs have different classes of skills that must be recognized for their ventures to succeed
Over the course of my career, I have come across entrepreneurs of all hues. Some are bubbling with inspiration, constantly finding solutions to the problems around them. They have an almost inexhaustible supply of ideas and the energy and inclination to worry away at a problem till they’ve figured out how to solve it. They love to mend what’s broken in the world—the problems no one else has been able to solve. And once they’re done, they can’t wait to move on to the next thing that needs fixing.