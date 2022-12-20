Idea factories differ in how they get tech startup success

The Idea Factory needs space to create, so that all those ideas can bubble up to the surface and are allowed to develop into viable businesses. The business needs to be designed around this notion so that the Idea Factory can achieve its full potential. This calls for a team that can execute on ideas without involving the entrepreneur in any nitty-gritty details of building out the business. To be clear, this does not mean Idea Factories should be locked away in ivory towers, tasked with doing nothing other than generating ideas. To the contrary, their problem-solving capabilities are invaluable when it comes to finding solutions to hurdles that inevitably crop up. They should, however, be sheltered from the more process-driven aspects of the business—fund raising, HR, building a sales team and developing expansion strategies.