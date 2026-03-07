Have you noticed your AI assistant’s favourite words?

If you live with AI chatbots long enough, you’ll begin to notice their relentlessly repetitive use of certain words. For ChatGPT, it’s definitely ‘Quiet’. ChatGPT loves to pair that with a word that contrasts in energy, like revolution. A revolution is always quiet, somehow. So is elegance. And sensation. It also likes ‘Calmly’ as if it thinks you might have a panic attack. “Now Mala, let’s analyse this calmly” invariably increases my heart rate in alarm.