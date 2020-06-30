Opinion | If India could do manufacturing as it does services

I think we need two sets of changes. First, we need to import lessons of success from the Indian services sector. When we compare Indian services to Indian manufacturing stories, it is almost like we are in two different countries. India is ahead of its more developed peers in having a state-of-the-art payments system in the Unified Payments Interface. Travel abroad to Europe and you are struck by their clunky banking and obsolete payment systems. The India story of telecom and broadband is the same—it is cheap, fast and fairly dependable. I have written about this before (read here). The Indian passport Seva is probably the most efficient in the entire world. So is getting a driver’s licence in some cities. The home delivery services’ speed leaves you wonderstruck at their ability to turn an online order placed at 11pm to be delivered by 9am the next day. The entire election machinery, the Jan Dhan infrastructure, the digi-locker facility, the account aggregator and health stack initiatives all put India ahead in the global services marketplace.