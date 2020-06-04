Opinion | If OTT is unable to police itself, the nanny state will

Firms not in favour of an external body for redressal feel that the broadcasting sector is based on “push" content where the consumer has no choice and therefore may require different rules, while OTT platforms are based on “pull" content where the consumer exercises his/her choice and “pulls" the content that he/she wants to see. They argue that OTT audiences are more individualistic and watch content in a personal space on a smartphone or laptop unlike TV, which is viewed with the family. Besides, they feel they have taken steps to empower the consumer to make a choice. These include content synopsis, trailers, programming classification and guidance on sex and nudity. Along with such precautions, they have added a parental lock system for kids and prefer to deal with complaints internally.