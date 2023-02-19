If we do not end the Ukraine war, it will be our end
To date, almost 7,000 Ukrainian civilians have died in the war. It has also caused 7.1 million people to leave their nation and another 6.5 million to face exile in their own homeland.
On 24 February, the war between Russia and Ukraine will reach its one-year mark. Millions of people who value peace around the world have lost hope before the hubris of Russian president Vladimir Putin.