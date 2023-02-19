If we do not end the Ukraine war, it will be our end

Nonetheless, there is still a significant gap between what was promised and what actually happened on the ground. Zelensky is seeking F-16 fighter jets, but the US is not inclined to grant his wish. There, it is said that Russia is waging a conflict akin to one from the 20th century by persistently extending it while the US is dousing it in 21st-century armaments. What will happen if the US needs to deploy weapons elsewhere in such a scenario? According to military analysts, the US at present can produce only 5,000 rockets annually; it has already given Ukraine 4,800 rockets. Also, the US has an annual production capacity of 93,000 rounds of ammunition and has already sent Ukraine 7,400 rounds. For the same reason, Ukraine’s export of Javelin missiles used to destroy tanks has been halted. It can only produce 1,000 Javelin missiles in a year. To provide Ukraine with weapons at this rate, production would need to double, right away, which is not currently feasible. These numbers terrify. Ukraine might be left alone if the war rages on in this manner.