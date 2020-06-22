Opinion | Ignoring Chinese threat proves deadly in Ladakh

When Pakistani soldiers entered Kargil in 1999, a number of questions were raised, but the martyrs of Galwan Valley are witness to the fact that even after that, proper arrangements were not made. The guilty must include those who want to get rid of this problem by blaming everything on Nehru. The Congress must also be blamed; it ruled the country for the longest period. Our politics has always been used to run two-and-a-half houses like a knight on a chessboard. Twenty years after Kargil, we are doing the same. During this period, the NDA ruled for 10 years and the Congress for the other 10.