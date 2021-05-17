Ignoring lessons from first wave costs India dear

The administration, which is responsible for protecting lives, buried the deceased with earthmoving machines. These machines were also used to remove the mountains of ashes at the Kashi ghat. These were the remains of those who believed in the fiery speeches and powerful slogans of their leaders before voting. When they fell ill, the leaders who promised their betterment disappeared. These people did not die due to disease, but lack of oxygen and essential medicines. I have never written so long about death in my journalism career spanning four decades. But what can I do? Death never beat life like this before. Worse, we do not even know when this will end. Experts say that this is the second wave, and a third and fourth wave will follow.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}