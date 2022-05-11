Illiberal democracy has taken on epidemic proportions

Consider that President Bolsonaro stands a good chance of winning re-election later this year in Brazil, despite many instances of misgovernance, including having made claims in October 2021 that people vaccinated against covid were contracting AIDS at a higher rate. The Brazilian president’s group of supporters on social media, aptly described by opponents as the ‘office of hate’, have also campaigned to do away with elections altogether in favour of military rule, with Bolsonaro in charge. Meanwhile, US elections this month in such places as Ohio and West Virginia confirmed that Trump still enjoys a stranglehold over America’s Republican party. Most astounding was the win by J.D. Vance, Yale-educated venture capitalist an author of Hillbilly Elegy, in the Republican primary in Ohio. He once called Trump “America’s Hitler" before becoming an ardent supporter who went on to receive the former president’s full backing. Among Vance’s alternative facts was that US President Joseph Biden has tried to get Republican voters addicted to the opioid fentanyl to punish them for not voting for him and that Biden’s opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin is because he does not support transgender rights.