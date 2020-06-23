Imagine you are dead. Now don’t take life for granted and write that Will

The best way to do this is to actually imagine you are dead. We are overly emotional about our own mortality, but it helps to see it from the outside, like watching a movie. So you are dead. Now your soul can see the emotional distress of the family and then comes the financial distress. However, much we may like to believe that we are indispensable, life goes on till there is life. Provisions need to be bought, rents and EMI will be paid, salaries to home staff is due. Imagine all this before you sit down to write your Will. Imagine that you are gone and then imagine that both you and your spouse are gone. Write a Will that takes care of every situation you can think of. If you have minor kids, choose guardians very carefully and inform them. Inform the kids as well—they are far more resilient and actually feel more secure if they know there is a protocol in place.