Opinion | Immunity passports might be inevitable as we go along

Most countries that haven’t been able to halt the disease in its tracks have to resign themselves to the fact that they are in the “community spread" phase of the disease. The only options available to them are to achieve herd immunity or develop a viable vaccine. In the short term, this means that we will have to learn to live with the disease—recognising that as we ease the lockdown and restart the economy, there will be asymptomatic people among us, potentially infecting those that they come in contact with. Even if it is no longer an option to keep people locked up in their homes, it remains incumbent upon us to find an effective way to identify those who are infected so that they can isolate themselves at home till they are no longer a threat to people around them.