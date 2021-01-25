Implications of GPT-3 for the future of programming

Unlike these, GPT-3 can be primed for specific tasks using just a few examples, as opposed to the thousands of examples and several hours of additional training required by its ‘deep learning’ predecessors. Computer scientists call this “few-shot learning" and believe that GPT-3 is the first real example of what could be a powerful change in the way humankind trains its machines. It is not just the beginning of a new era for speech recognition programs like Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri. The real surprise from GPT-3 is that Systems architects have been able to provide just a few simple instructions to let it even write its own computer programs.