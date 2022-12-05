Impress upon the West the futility of its oil cap

Spotting a bargain, India upped its imports of oil from Russia sharply this year, slurping up almost a million barrels per day—about a fifth of the total—at a discount in recent months. Analysts estimate that our recent deals were struck at $5-10 per barrel above the $60 cap. If so, the gap is not disruptively large and hence we can hope for even cheaper Russian shipments. This would be preferable to side-channel alternatives that dodge sanctions but push up shipment and insurance costs, especially since it would deprive us of the cost efficiency of a vast reinsurance industry. In other words, we might be able to benefit from the fact that Western sanctions are calibrated not to reduce Russia’s export overall volumes, which could cause a supply shock. With a Russian barrel of oil estimated to cost under $45 to produce, the price cap only aims to cramp profits, not eliminate them. And as the oil market did not get rattled, the West may want to congratulate itself on a finely balanced cap that tightens Russia’s cash flows without choking output. Yet, this need for a balance also betrays how marginal its effect on the Kremlin’s wherewithal for warfare will be. Other sanctions have failed, the aggressor of 2022 will end this year with a huge trade surplus, and this week’s move achieves nothing positive for anyone. All it has done is split a major commodity market along geopolitical lines and advertised the West’s willingness to weaponize trade and push globalization back. Since this is bad for the world economy’s long-term prospects, India should not just oppose such punitive policies, but also initiate talks on a global treaty to safeguard economic ties from geopolitics.