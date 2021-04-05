In Kashmir, I saw a few signs of a promising future

The feeling of hope became stronger as we passed through Pahalgam just two days later. From our car, we noticed a signboard: ‘Punjabi Vaishno Dhaba, pure vegetarian’. For two days, we were fed up of eating the same meal. So, Punjabi food was a boon for vegetarians like us. The only empty table in this small, but clean dhaba was waiting for us. While four of us were discussing the items on the menu, a young woman came and asked us in fluent English, “Sir, hope you have chosen your meal. What can I serve ?" We did not expect such a graceful manner in this small town. I asked her name while paying the bill after a delicious meal. “Gurupriya," she replied. “We are Kashmiri Sikhs. This dhaba was opened by my father. I have been running it for the last few years." Like famous highway restaurant chains such as Haveli and Chokhi Dhani, she wants to expand this business, just to give everybody a taste of the good food and warmth of Kashmiri hospitality. Gurupriya said her uncle runs a similar restaurant nearby.

