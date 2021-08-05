In memory of Subir Gokarn—who left us far too soon

Just a few months had passed after I joined Crisil. Subir knew I may be looking for a babysitter. Upon enquiring, when he discovered I hadn’t found one, he said he would get in touch with his daughter’s babysitter from some 7-8 years earlier, when he and his family used to live on the campus of IGIDR, where he was a faculty member. They were still in touch after so many years. His daughter’s babysitter went on to become my son’s, too, right from his birth till we left Mumbai seven years later. She has become a part of the family now, even though we no longer live in the city. Indeed, finding quality childcare is one of the most important constraints women face in continuing to work after motherhood and Subir was genuinely concerned about this aspect.

