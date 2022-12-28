The Indian economy has done well in 2022, against a deteriorating global backdrop. Six of the world’s top 10 fastest-growing cities in 2022 are in India. Our inflation is lower than US inflation during the year. Despite an unsustainably large trade deficit, we have the fifth highest forex reserves worldwide.

We do have chinks in our armour. We are running a $100 billion-$150 billion trade deficit which is beyond our means. We need to increase domestic coal production, shift savings from gold to mutual funds, encourage domestic travel, and bring Harvard to India rather than send Indian students to Harvard. We need to use sam, dam, dund, bhed to control our trade deficit with China. Private sector investment has been on the back foot for some years due to the covid shock and the clean-up in the banking system.

We need to further improve the ease of doing investments/businesses to unleash the animal spirit of entrepreneurs to increase private sector investment. With capacity utilization and economic activity above pre-covid level, the stage is being set for the revival of private sector investment. We need to ensure that the PLI scheme for other sectors is executed well on the ground, like mobile phone manufacturing.

Consumption has been subdued at the lower end of society due to the covid crisis and elevated inflation. We must provide skills at the bottom of the pyramid to ensure they grow in a changing world. Appropriate skilling will raise productivity and help us capture the China+1 opportunity. We need to invest in the healthcare sector for us and the world. We need to create Infosys, TCS and Wipro-kind of giants in the healthcare sector to serve the local and global populations. We will decouple ourselves from a deteriorating global situation if we can curtail trade deficit, improve private sector investments and increase consumption, especially at the lower end.

Enhanced allocation to the infrastructure sector has resulted in a rapid build-up. From 82,000 km highways in 2013 to 165,000 km highways in 2024 shows the power of enhanced allocation and efficient execution. The government must continue to increase funding to build future-ready infrastructure, especially in power/energy and logistics space, which has held back manufacturing. The decoupling of agriculture power subsidy from industrial power and passenger fare subsidy from commercial freight will make Indian manufacturing competitive and help us capture the China + 1 opportunity.

The budget has to maintain the path of fiscal prudence, like during the covid crisis. Most of our expenditure is committed spending, leaving no option but to raise resources. 930,000 Indians surrendered their citizenship between 2017 and 2021. That is a potential outflow of $233 billion at $250,000 per person over a long period. An exit tax on Indians surrendering their citizenship on the lines of the US exit tax should be considered. It will help raise revenue and deter Indians from moving out. India has imported net gold of $373 billion in this century. If we add gold smuggling and travellers passing through green channels wearing gold jewellery, the bill could be upwards of $ 500 billion. The majority of this gold is in parallel economy. A gold disclosure scheme will not only raise revenue but also unlock capital and make funds available for accelerated growth.

Our markets are trading at a marginal premium to historical averages. However, we are trading at a significant premium to emerging market peers. There is no scope for disappointment at current valuations. Our markets are discounting an accelerated growth journey of corporate India. September 2022 quarterly results were subdued, with Ebitda margins coming below the covid-hit June 2020 quarter.

The festival season and falling inflation should provide a fillip to margins in subsequent quarters. Markets will be driven by events like the Russia-Ukraine situation, US Fed pivot, general election 2024, etc. Markets in the short term are like voting machines reflecting flows, but in the long term are like weighing machines reflecting fundamentals. We must ensure that our earnings growth, governance, and green commitment are better than our peers to sustain the premium valuation.

One positive sign for the market is the coming of age of retail investors. They have taken to the concept of systematic investment like fish to water. They have invested in mutual funds by adding to the SIP flows when markets fall. This maturity will provide downside protection to the market in an uncertain global scenario.

For investors, 2023 is likely to be a buy-on-dips market. A disciplined approach towards asset allocation (equilibrium between debt, equity, gold, and real estate) will work well to navigate the choppy global waters in a steady Indian boat. Don’t forget humble debt funds which will anchor your portfolio among the choppy waters.

Nilesh Shah is the managing director of Kotak AMD.