In the year ahead, our boat will land in choppy waters; be disciplined

The budget has to maintain the path of fiscal prudence, like during the covid crisis. Most of our expenditure is committed spending, leaving no option but to raise resources. 930,000 Indians surrendered their citizenship between 2017 and 2021. That is a potential outflow of $233 billion at $250,000 per person over a long period. An exit tax on Indians surrendering their citizenship on the lines of the US exit tax should be considered. It will help raise revenue and deter Indians from moving out. India has imported net gold of $373 billion in this century. If we add gold smuggling and travellers passing through green channels wearing gold jewellery, the bill could be upwards of $ 500 billion. The majority of this gold is in parallel economy. A gold disclosure scheme will not only raise revenue but also unlock capital and make funds available for accelerated growth.

