In this corner, an octopus throws

But a still closer look at the footage showed that there was more than simple discarding going on in Jervis Bay. The octopuses were often seen throwing things while interacting with each other. In fact, what they throw like this often hits other octopuses. In one clip, an octopus seems to extend an arm towards the one who’s about to throw something, as if to ward off the object. It’s an uncannily human gesture. It may also be more evidence to support what the researchers couldn’t help conclude after this experiment: Octopuses often throw stuff at other octopuses.