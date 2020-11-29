In this time of crisis, classical music has been our saviour

This has been very personal for me. My very first classical record was of the Beethoven Fifth Symphony, purchased for me by my father in 1977—which happened to be another Beethoven anniversary year, the 150th anniversary of his death. That record, which I played over and over until it almost wore out (and which I still treasure), opened up for me a world of ideas and imagination. With that thrilling music as a soundtrack, anything was possible, I thought as a young person. And, while Beethoven was supplanted by Mozart as my go-to composer as I grew older, he was always there, in the background. Jump ahead to this year of crisis. After several months of lockdown angst, and the inability to engage psychically with serious music, art, or literature, it was the Beethoven Fifth which, this time, provided catharsis and healing, and re-opened the possibility of meaningful, soul-nourishing engagement with art and ideas. Hopefully, for the arts, this crisis will be like a crucible, to burn away the dross, and leave behind what is pure.