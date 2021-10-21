In which I learn from bras

Maybe you don’t think we need to pay much attention to movie theatres as we emerge from the pandemic. Maybe there are other areas of the economy we should care about. Fine, so consider a country that’s trying, after many pandemic months, to open up to tourists. What if tourism is a major part of its economy? Clearly, it is now desperate to bring in tourists again. Yet just as clearly, it cannot afford to let the virus spread again. So the country has to be careful about who is allowed to enter. 32 million tourists visited in 2019, the last year before corona. Assuming numbers will return to that kind of level, can this country really test every tourist who wants to enter?