Tracing Bandung in the times of a busy AI summit

In the evening, we were taken to witness sunset in the dunes of Osian, 90km from the city. We were surprised to see that on the sands, black mustard and some other crops were being grown.The miracle was the result of drip irrigation and AI intervention. The local farmers, with the help of some non-governmental organizations, easily predict which area of the farm needs water, which one is vulnerable to pests and which lags in fertilizers? They get pest attack warnings in advance. AI systems tell farmers which are the crops that will bring maximum profit and which is the market that should they tap for it.