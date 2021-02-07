India and China: A tale of ghost towns in two gigantic countries

India has its own set of ghost towns, the most famous being Greater Noida and if you look carefully, a large part of central Mumbai. But the numbers are nowhere as huge as China’s. We do have a problem of apartments which have been bought by speculators and continue to remain locked. Nobody knows how big this number is, though a 2015 estimate by a real estate consultant put it at a little over 10 million. Further, builders currently have close to a million homes lying unsold, though not all are fully finished, in some of India’s biggest cities.