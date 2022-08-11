India at 75: Much to celebrate and plenty ahead to aspire for

Our achievements in many areas are impressive. For instance, achieving food self-sufficiency for such a large population. From being perennially starved of foreign exchange and on the brink of bankruptcy in 1991 to holding the fourth-highest stock of reserves is no mean feat. Despite being a rare Asian economy with a persistent current account deficit, a fairly consistent surplus on the balance of payments is amazing and reflects the confidence of global investors. A software outsourcing powerhouse with exports of nearly $200 billion, aiming for half a trillion in the coming decade. A global diaspora that sends the world’s highest remittances, almost $100 billion. A global leader of solar and wind energy, notching up ambitious targets ahead of schedule. India is blessed with possibly 350 days of sunshine over a vast landmass, making it the world’s solar energy capital. The key to unleashing the power of hydrogen is to link solar-powered electrolysis, making it cost effective and highly sustainable. This might very well make India a net exporter of energy. Solar can also help solve our drinking water crisis via desalination. India is the world leader in digital transactions, with the success of the Unified Payments Interface. The Open Network for Digital Commerce is expected to lead to a fair and inclusive e-commerce. In telecom, space and cyber tech too, India will soon be a force to reckon with. This is a place, a market and a fast-growing economy that global investors can’t afford to ignore. India’s rise is widely welcomed since it is seen as benign, unlike China’s.