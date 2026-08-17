India at 80: Time to confront the issues it is facing

Today, those born in the 1960s, now in the sixth decade of their lives, take joy in the fact that we are still a young nation. Opportunities, energy and youth are complementary. But we will start ageing in the next decade. Three decades from now, India will have more older people than young. Are we ready to face that challenge? We’ll need to think about it today. We will have to think about how we can bring along those who are left behind. And how to get rid of those blocking our future progress.