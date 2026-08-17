India at 80: Time to confront the issues it is facing

After the Independence Day euphoria, let’s now ponder the complex issues facing the nation. What are they?
Let me take you back to the Uttar Pradesh of the 1960s. My generation was born in this fateful decade. Our democratic values were strengthened after two general elections were held, and many epoch-making initiatives were launched.
The childhood memories of boats plying in the vast expanse of the Ganges are still fresh. Cities, at that time, didn’t have electricity for hours, and most of the villages were without electricity. During this time, India suffered catastrophic droughts and famines.