India at 80: Time to confront the issues it is facing

After the Independence Day euphoria, let’s now ponder the complex issues facing the nation. What are they?
After the Independence Day euphoria, let’s now ponder the complex issues facing the nation. What are they?
Let me take you back to the Uttar Pradesh of the 1960s. My generation was born in this fateful decade. Our democratic values were strengthened after two general elections were held, and many epoch-making initiatives were launched.
Let me take you back to the Uttar Pradesh of the 1960s. My generation was born in this fateful decade. Our democratic values were strengthened after two general elections were held, and many epoch-making initiatives were launched.
The childhood memories of boats plying in the vast expanse of the Ganges are still fresh. Cities, at that time, didn’t have electricity for hours, and most of the villages were without electricity. During this time, India suffered catastrophic droughts and famines.
I have a vivid recollection of ‘ration shops’ that would shut before many in the long queues could secure their ration. In that decade, India and Pakistan got into a war. The exemplary bravery of our soldiers assuaged, to some extent, our deep hurt and ignominy of the defeat at the hands of the Chinese three years before.
Legendary prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru too passed away during the decade. His successor, Lal Bahadur Shastri, had a short-lived tenure. Indira Gandhi’s ascent was the result of the untimely death of Shastri. The tradition of dynastic politics can be traced to this event. In those times, Dalits couldn’t fetch water from many wells and lakes, and couldn’t ride a horse during their wedding.
Muslims were relatively better placed but were weighed down by the unnecessary guilt of the Partition. The country got its first Muslim president and, till now, the only woman prime minister in the same decade. During the same decade, the impact of other backward castes on the politics of southern states signalled a change in future political equations.
Baby steps were taken in the field of sports, education, technology and science. At the 1960 Rome Olympics, Milkha Singh won hearts, though he failed to secure a medal. It was the golden era of hockey and football. In cricket, India defeated New Zealand under the able leadership of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. It was the time when the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) were established. The first rocket was fired from Thumba space centre, and then the Indian Space Research Organisation came into existence and landmark progress was made in nuclear energy, along with the initiation of the historic Green Revolution.
Today, India is on its way to becoming an economic superpower, but disparities remain.
Great progress has been made in the field of access to electricity, health and education. But there’s still a wide chasm between government data and the ground reality. We have the world’s largest pool of graduates, but 45% of them are unable to secure jobs commensurate with their degrees.
Even nature seems to be adversely disposed towards us. It’s monsoon season, but 26 rivers in Bihar are almost dry. Reports from Uttarakhand suggest it has lost 25% of its forest cover. On the eve of Independence Day, while I write these lines, 14 people are battling for life, becoming victims of debris flow in a tunnel in Chamoli.
In such times, I am reminded of those small towns where I grew up. Though electricity or tap water wasn’t available in every house, rain didn’t lead to deadly waterlogging either. While villages are emptying out, tier-II and III towns are growing at a breakneck speed.
Moving ahead
If we need to maintain our demographic balance, we need to take employment opportunities back to the villages. Like border security, we need to ensure social and environmental security with equal sensitivity. Since the economic liberalization of 1991, we have tried to turn Bharat into ‘India’, leading to growing economic inequality.
But there’s no need for pessimism. We know how to move ahead, breaking the chains of our helplessness and adversities. Many dynasties came and became a part of us. Foreign rule came and went. We learned from everyone and internalized those teachings.
Getting stuck isn’t India or Indianness.
Today, those born in the 1960s, now in the sixth decade of their lives, take joy in the fact that we are still a young nation. Opportunities, energy and youth are complementary. But we will start ageing in the next decade. Three decades from now, India will have more older people than young. Are we ready to face that challenge? We’ll need to think about it today. We will have to think about how we can bring along those who are left behind. And how to get rid of those blocking our future progress.
There can be no better use of the initial days of the 80th year of our Independence.
Shashi Shekhar is the editor-in-chief of Hindustan. Views are personal.