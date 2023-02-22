India at a crossroads: Reduce the risks of economic concentration
A remarkable set of policies has aided India’s economic emergence but the cronyism optics of the Adani scandal are a concern
India is poised to become the world’s most important country in the medium term. It has the largest population (which is still growing), and with a per capita GDP that is just one-quarter that of China’s, its economy has enormous scope for productivity gains. Moreover, India’s military and geopolitical importance will only grow, and it is a vibrant democracy whose cultural diversity will generate soft power to rival the US and the UK.
