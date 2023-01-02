India can help end agri crisis; support science, medicine

Last year, the number of unicorns in India climbed by about 20. The total number of unicorns now stands at 108. We trail considerably behind the US and China. The US is home to 865 unicorns, whereas China is home to 224. This year, perhaps, will provide new prospects for aspiring billionaires in India. Will they make an effort to reduce the nation’s unemployment and inequality? The data we currently have is not encouraging. Those who benefit from the government’s incentive programme should think about it.